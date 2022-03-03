Covid-19 hotline overwhelmed with over 70,000 calls on March 1

Jadet said the office is planning to add more volunteer operators to its existing 400 staffers.

“We have reached out to other agencies including the armed forces, Krungthai Bank and public nursing colleges to send in volunteers to help,” he said.

“Furthermore, Total Access Communication [Dtac] has provided mobile phone sim cards to increase available lines for the Covid-19 hotline.”

Jadet said that if the 1330 hotline is busy, people can contact the provincial public health office in their area via telephone, website or social media to inquire about Covid-19 treatment and community/home isolation system registration. Bangkokians can also use the city’s dedicated channel for Covid-19 inquiries via Line @Bkkcovid19connect.

To register for community/home isolation, contact hotline 1330 and press 14. If this line is unavailable, send a message to the Line official account @nhso or to Facebook @NHSO.Thailand.

If more than six hours pass with no response, you can fill in the form at https://crmsup.nhso.go.th/#TicketHI