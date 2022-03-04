Nakhon Pathom’s Bt440mil shortcut road to finish this year

“The project aims to build a shortcut leading to Nakhon Pathom Government Complex under the budget of 440 million baht,” he said. “Currently there is only one road leading to the government complex that has only two traffic lanes passing through the city. The widening of said road is restricted by surrounding commercial buildings.”

Apirat said that once complete, the shortcut road will greatly help reduce traffic congestion during rush hours and help facilitate people wanting to contact government agencies at the government complex.

The shortcut road is 3.217 kilometers long and starts from the intersection between highways no.3097 and no.375 and terminates at Nakhon Pathom Government Complex in Muang district. The project includes the construction of an asphalt road with 6-8 traffic lanes, four reinforced concrete bridges, a water draining system, lighting and traffic sign installations.