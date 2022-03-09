Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Electricity likely to cost less as cabinet okays excise tax waiver on B0 diesel, fuel oil

A cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved a waiver of excise tax for B0 diesel (diesel with less than 0.005 per cent of sulfur) and fuel oil used in electricity generation until September 15.

The move aims to help reduce the cost of electricity generation for domestic use, deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said on Tuesday.

Ratchada said the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) currently uses natural gas to produce about 60 per cent of electricity consumed in the country. However, due to the rising global price and a weakening baht, the cost of electricity production has been on the rise. Egat is therefore looking to switch to using B0 diesel and fuel oil as the main fuels for electricity generation instead of natural gas.

“The waving of excise tax on B0 diesel and fuel oil for six months will help bring down the cost of electricity generation and therefore reduce power bills by 1-1.5 baht per unit,” said Ratchada.

“Furthermore, the manufacturing cost of consumer products will also go down due to a lowered electricity cost for factories,” she added.

Related News

Egat plans huge investments towards clean, green drive

Egat showcases its greenhouse gas reducing innovations at Dubai expo extravaganza

Egat to have 57 EV charging stations nationwide in first half of 2022

Related News

Published : March 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.