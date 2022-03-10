Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

‘Let’s Go Halves’ phase 4 spending exceeds Bt52 billion

The fourth phase of the co-shopping subsidy campaign “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) recorded a spending of Bt52 billion by 26.2 million registrants and the government as of March 8, the Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Under the campaign, the government covers 50 per cent of bills for food, drinks and basic necessities of up to Bt150 per day via the Pao Tang application at participating shops.

The total subsidy per person is capped at Bt1,200.

The fourth phase started on February 1 and has a limit of 29 million registrants.

“Of the spending so far under Khon La Khrueng, Bt26.6 billion was from registrants and Bt25.75 billion was covered by the government,” said Pornchai Theerawet, Fiscal Policy Office director and Finance Ministry spokesman.

“The programme will run until April 30. New merchants can still register at www.คนละครึ่ง.com to participate in the programme.”

When divided by type of spending, about Bt21.7 billion was spent on food and drinks, Bt18.2 billion at general stores, Bt9 billion at the government’s Blue Flag shops, Bt2.3 billion at OTOP stores, Bt923 million on various services, and 95.6 million on public transport.

So far 1.35 million merchants have joined the fourth phase. Of these, about 26,600 are new merchants who hadn’t joined the previous phases, Pornchai added.

Published : March 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

