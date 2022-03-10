‘Let’s Go Halves’ phase 4 spending exceeds Bt52 billion

Under the campaign, the government covers 50 per cent of bills for food, drinks and basic necessities of up to Bt150 per day via the Pao Tang application at participating shops.

The total subsidy per person is capped at Bt1,200.

The fourth phase started on February 1 and has a limit of 29 million registrants.

“Of the spending so far under Khon La Khrueng, Bt26.6 billion was from registrants and Bt25.75 billion was covered by the government,” said Pornchai Theerawet, Fiscal Policy Office director and Finance Ministry spokesman.

“The programme will run until April 30. New merchants can still register at www.คนละครึ่ง.com to participate in the programme.”