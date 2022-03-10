M’sian yacht brings in first group tourists to Phuket via sea under Test & Go scheme

Tue, March 22, 2022

Malaysia-registered yacht “The Maggie”, hailing from Singapore, docked at Phuket’s Ao Por Pier on Tuesday – the first foreign vessel allowed to enter Thailand under the Test & Go scheme via sea.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on March 1 lifted travel restrictions on foreign arrivals via land and marine channels in the pilot border provinces of Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Songkhla and Phuket.

Before March 1, Thailand allowed no-quarantine entry only via air under Thailand Pass and the Test & Go scheme.

New arrivals by land require no quarantine, but they need to take a RT-PCR test upon arrival and stay at an alternative quarantine hotel that is certified under the SHA Extra Plus standard for one night while waiting for the result. They will need to take a test again on the 5th day of their stay in Thailand via the antigen method (ATK).

New arrivals via river/sea need to register for a COE (certificate of entry) and take a RT-PCR test upon arrival. They are required to stay on their boat/yacht while waiting for the result. The second test on the fifth day is also required.

Both types of visitors must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least 14 days before departure and provide a negative RT-PCR test result not more than 72 hours before departure.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Phuket office reported that in 2021 the province welcomed 91 yachts carrying 323 tourists, most of whom hailed from Europe and Mediterranean countries.

In the first two months of 2022, 27 yachts sailed into Phuket carrying 92 visitors, who entered under standard quarantine procedures.

Phuket has a deep sea port and more than 30 piers that can accommodate luxurious yachts.

