M’sian yacht brings in first group tourists to Phuket via sea under Test & Go scheme

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on March 1 lifted travel restrictions on foreign arrivals via land and marine channels in the pilot border provinces of Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Songkhla and Phuket.

Before March 1, Thailand allowed no-quarantine entry only via air under Thailand Pass and the Test & Go scheme.

New arrivals by land require no quarantine, but they need to take a RT-PCR test upon arrival and stay at an alternative quarantine hotel that is certified under the SHA Extra Plus standard for one night while waiting for the result. They will need to take a test again on the 5th day of their stay in Thailand via the antigen method (ATK).

New arrivals via river/sea need to register for a COE (certificate of entry) and take a RT-PCR test upon arrival. They are required to stay on their boat/yacht while waiting for the result. The second test on the fifth day is also required.

Both types of visitors must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least 14 days before departure and provide a negative RT-PCR test result not more than 72 hours before departure.