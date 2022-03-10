Tue, March 22, 2022

Chulalongkorn Hospital to cut OPD treatment by 50% due to surging Covid infections

Chulalongkorn Hospital announced it would cut outpatient treatment by 50 per cent because of the rising number of new Omicron infections.

The hospital issued a statement on Wednesday saying that from March 14 to April 12, it will cut by half its normal and off-office-hours capacity for treatment of outpatients.

The hospital reasoned that Omicron infections have intensified so it wanted to reduce crowding to minimise the virus spread.

During the period, the hospital said it will not accept new patients or walk-in patients who have no schedule to meet their doctors. And it will not accept new patients transferred from other hospitals either.

The hospital also said it would coordinate with current patients, who have schedules to meet doctors, as their visits may have to be rescheduled according to the situation.

The hospital added that emergency patients can still seek treatment at the emergency ward during the period.

Published : March 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

