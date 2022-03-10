Chulalongkorn Hospital to cut OPD treatment by 50% due to surging Covid infections

The hospital reasoned that Omicron infections have intensified so it wanted to reduce crowding to minimise the virus spread.

During the period, the hospital said it will not accept new patients or walk-in patients who have no schedule to meet their doctors. And it will not accept new patients transferred from other hospitals either.

The hospital also said it would coordinate with current patients, who have schedules to meet doctors, as their visits may have to be rescheduled according to the situation.

The hospital added that emergency patients can still seek treatment at the emergency ward during the period.