Tue, March 22, 2022

PM Prayut to open Betong Airport today

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will fly on the first commercial flight from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport to Betong Airport in Yala province today (Monday) to inaugurate the airport’s commercial operations, Government House announced on Sunday.

Prayut and Cabinet members will depart from Don Mueang on Nok Air’s DD6260 flight at 10am and touch down at Betong Airport in Yala’s Yarom subdistrict at around noon to preside over the opening ceremony.

The PM will also visit different areas of the airport, including the zone that hosts Yala’s OTOP showcase.

Prayut will also hand out survival bags to Yala locals who have been affected by recent floods, as well as discuss the current situation in Yala with community representatives.

At 4.45pm, the PM and Cabinet members will return to Don Mueang Airport.

Nok Air will fly from Don Mueang to Betong three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, using ATR-72 and Q-400, which have a capacity of 70-80 passengers.

