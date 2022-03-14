Cowboys foiled: Myanmar smugglers flee leaving cattle on Thai riverbank

“Livestock and customs officials, along with the 3604th border patrol unit received a tip-off that cows were going to be smuggled across the Salawin River into Mae Hong Son,” the department’s director-general Sorawit Thaneeto said. “Officials waited on the river bank until the smugglers finished off-loading the cows before revealing themselves. The smugglers immediately jumped on their boat to flee back to Myanmar, leaving the cows behind.”

Sorawit said the officials have spread the news about the cows being seized, but nobody has shown up to claim them and take responsibility. Those behind this operation stand to face charges against Articles 242, 246 and 252 of the Customs Act, and other related laws,” he said.