Medical expert explains why we all need a Covid-19 booster shot

Dr Wirawat Manosutti, deputy director at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute and a medical adviser at the Department of Disease Control, said the appropriate interval between the second and the third shot is three to six months.

“A three-month interval is recommended for the elderly, frontline medics and people with underlying health conditions, as they carry a higher risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms,” he added.

“To choose a suitable type of booster shot, you should consider the vaccine’s efficacy in raising the body’s antibodies and T-cells against the virus,” Wirawat said. “Currently, both mRNA and viral-vector vaccines are recommended as booster shots as they can both efficiently raise immunity and significantly reduce the risk of developing severe symptoms or death if the recipient contracts the virus.