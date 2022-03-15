Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

Medical expert explains why we all need a Covid-19 booster shot

It is absolutely vital for those who have already received two shots of Covid-19 vaccines to get a booster as immunity generated by the vaccine degrades over time, a medical expert said on Tuesday.

Dr Wirawat Manosutti, deputy director at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute and a medical adviser at the Department of Disease Control, said the appropriate interval between the second and the third shot is three to six months.

“A three-month interval is recommended for the elderly, frontline medics and people with underlying health conditions, as they carry a higher risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms,” he added.

“To choose a suitable type of booster shot, you should consider the vaccine’s efficacy in raising the body’s antibodies and T-cells against the virus,” Wirawat said. “Currently, both mRNA and viral-vector vaccines are recommended as booster shots as they can both efficiently raise immunity and significantly reduce the risk of developing severe symptoms or death if the recipient contracts the virus.

“Another factor people should consider when choosing the booster shot is the vaccine’s side-effects and your body’s reaction if you received the vaccine as a first or second shot,” he added.

“Covid-19 is a relatively new disease and we still have a long way to go in terms of developing vaccines that are 100 per cent effective,” said Wirawat. “We cannot yet conclude whether more booster shots will be necessary, but for now, everybody should get at least a third shot to keep the disease at bay.”

Related News

Four locally made Covid-19 vaccines may be ready for public use by 2023

Update to Covid-19 vaccine guide for travellers to Thailand

Death of boy, 12, not related to vaccine: DDC

Related News

Published : March 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.