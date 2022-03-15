Health officials target seniors with half-dose of mRNA vaccine as booster

He added that according to statistics, only 0.1 per cent of patients in the below-50 age group succumbed to the virus. However, he said, the percentage rose to 0.3 for 50-60 years old and 7.5 per cent for the 70 and above.

Kiattiphum said these statistics convinced the Public Health Ministry to speed up providing boosters to the elderly and those with chronic conditions.

He also noted that though the percentage of deaths among elderly people was high, many did not die just due to Covid-19. He said underlying illnesses also contributed to many deaths.

“Studies found that 30 per cent of the senior Covid-19 patients did not have lung inflammation. So, if this group was given better protection, we should be able to reduce the number of deaths. If up to 60 per cent of the elderly population gets the third shot, deaths can be more than halved,” Kiattiphum said.

He added that the Public Health Ministry will also launch two campaigns ahead of the Songkran holidays in a bid to prevent infections and deaths among the elderly.

The first will be to launch a widespread vaccination campaign from March 21 to 30 to ensure most elderly people have received their third or second shot before their families show up for Songkran.

He said about 83 per cent of Thailand’s senior population has received the first shot and 78.5 per cent their second shot, while only 32 per cent have received a booster.

The second will be a “self-clean-up” campaign in which people planning to visit elderly relatives in provinces will be encouraged to avoid social contact, attend parties or crowded areas for at least a week before they return home. They will also be encouraged to take ATK tests before travelling upcountry for Songkran, he added.