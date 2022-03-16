Tue, March 22, 2022

in-focus

PM orders measures to reduce people’s financial burden

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered relevant agencies to draw up measures to help reduce people’s cost of living amid increasing energy prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Tuesday.

“The government will announce short- and long-term measures soon,” he added.

On Tuesday afternoon, the PM met with representatives from the Energy, Finance, Labour, Commerce, Agriculture and Cooperatives ministries, as well as the Bank of Thailand, the Fiscal Policy Office and the National Economic and Social Development Council to discuss suitable measures to help people affected by the energy price crisis, especially low-income earners and labourers.

“PM Prayut insisted that aid measures should prioritise people who have been affected the most, while using a limited budget to the fullest and for minimal impact on taxpayers,” said Thanakorn.

“Short-term measures will aim to reduce the financial burden immediately, while long-term measures will focus on promoting sustainable economic expansion.”

A news source from Government House said measures were expected to be announced as early as Wednesday afternoon.

PM orders measures to reduce people’s financial burden

Related News

PM calls for measures to reduce impact of Covid-19, rising oil price

NCDC okays measures, time frame for transition period of Covid becoming endemic

Prayut orders state agencies to prepare for fallout of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Related News

Published : March 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Shocking! There’s a king cobra in my parcel

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Defence Ministry 4th-highest spender in 2023 draft budget with Bt197bn

Published : Mar 22, 2022

With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Latest News

Ford unveils next-gen Ranger, Everest, Ranger Raptor at Bangkok Motor Show

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Study shows Evusheld jabs effective against Omicron sub-variants

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Honda lauds Somkiat Chantra – Thailand’s first Moto2 winner

Published : Mar 22, 2022

What will be special about Digital Assets in 2022?

Published : Mar 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.