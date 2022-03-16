PM orders measures to reduce people’s financial burden

“The government will announce short- and long-term measures soon,” he added.

On Tuesday afternoon, the PM met with representatives from the Energy, Finance, Labour, Commerce, Agriculture and Cooperatives ministries, as well as the Bank of Thailand, the Fiscal Policy Office and the National Economic and Social Development Council to discuss suitable measures to help people affected by the energy price crisis, especially low-income earners and labourers.

“PM Prayut insisted that aid measures should prioritise people who have been affected the most, while using a limited budget to the fullest and for minimal impact on taxpayers,” said Thanakorn.

“Short-term measures will aim to reduce the financial burden immediately, while long-term measures will focus on promoting sustainable economic expansion.”

A news source from Government House said measures were expected to be announced as early as Wednesday afternoon.