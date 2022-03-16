Marine Department eyes huge cruise ship terminal on Koh Samui

The seminar was held at Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel.

“The project will be a public-private partnership [PPP] to build a cruise terminal at Hin Khom Cape in Koh Samui’s Taling Ngam subdistrict,” said Wanchai Butrthongdee, the department’s chief of engineering.

“We have conducted a feasibility study and concluded that the area has economic potential and is ready where engineering and the environment are concerned.”

Wanchai said investment for the ambitious project will be under the PPP net cost format, in which the government will cover land expropriation and construction fees, while its private partners will be responsible for equipment, operation and maintenance of the terminal for a good 30 years.

“If revenue from the terminal is lower than expected, the government will offer a co-investment subsidy to its private partners,” he said. “On the other hand, if the revenue is higher than expected, private partners must share part of their earnings with the government in the form of concession fees.”