Phuket among Andaman provinces on high alert for flash floods

The areas covered by the alert are:
- All districts of Ranong province
- Five districts in Phang Nga province, namely Takua Thung, Khuraburi, Kapong, Takua Pa, and Thai Muang
- Three districts in Phuket province, namely Muang, Thalang, and Krathu
- Three districts in Krabi province, namely Muang, Khao Phanom, and Plai Phaya
The department said that a tropical depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall over Myanmar on Tuesday, bringing rain to Thailand’s North, western part of Central Region, and the South. Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast for the Andaman coast.
The department is coordinating with local administration offices, military personnel and related agencies to monitor the situation closely and prepare necessary equipment for flood prevention and mitigation, including sandbags, boats and water pumps. It also advised people to follow regular weather updates issued by the Thailand Meteorological Department.
To report a disaster or ask for assistance, call the 1784 hotline or message Line @1784DDPM.
Published : March 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
