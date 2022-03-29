No water splashing on Khaosan Road this Songkran, insists Anutin

Anutin on Monday poured cold water on the hopes of Khaosan Road tourism operators, insisting that water splashing will be banned for the third consecutive Songkran. Responding to pleas from local businesses, Anutin said on Monday that the ban was necessary to control the spread of Covid-19 as water-splashing involves touching and sharing water containers.

The annual Songkran “water battle” boosts revenue by drawing huge numbers of tourists to Khaosan Road but has been banned since 2020.

“I urge that we remain patient for another year and follow disease control measures until Covid-19 becomes an endemic, after which we will be able to enjoy Songkran as usual,” Anutin said.