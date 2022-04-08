Wed, April 27, 2022

Few Thais protect themselves against Covid, survey finds

A recent opinion survey shows that many Thais still do things that put them at risk of contracting Covid-19, while some lack basic knowledge on protecting themselves.

The survey was conducted by a division under the Public Health Ministry’s Health Service Support Department from March 5 to 31. The 113,847 respondents, mostly women, were aged between 25 and 26, the department announced on Friday.

The survey found that only some 30 per cent of the respondents knew how to protect themselves against the virus. The results show the percentage of respondents who ignore or are unaware of restrictions that put them at risk of contracting Covid:

35.1%: Eat with friends and family

35.1%: Attend gatherings and public activities

30.5%: Avoid taking ATK tests

22.6%: Do not know that Covid-19 can kill people with chronic conditions

22.6%: Do not clean commonly touched areas like doorknobs12%: Do not know that wearing two masks is safer

5.3%: Refuse to stay indoors

3.9%: Do not know how fast Covid can spread

2.3%: Refuse ATK tests despite being in the high-risk group

1.6%: Fail to wash hands regularly

The department said the survey proves that the government must step up campaigns urging the public to comply with universal prevention measures.

It said people also need to be told that they should take ATK tests regularly when they are at risk of catching the virus.

By : THE NATION

