Few Thais protect themselves against Covid, survey finds

The survey found that only some 30 per cent of the respondents knew how to protect themselves against the virus. The results show the percentage of respondents who ignore or are unaware of restrictions that put them at risk of contracting Covid:

35.1%: Eat with friends and family

35.1%: Attend gatherings and public activities

30.5%: Avoid taking ATK tests

22.6%: Do not know that Covid-19 can kill people with chronic conditions

22.6%: Do not clean commonly touched areas like doorknobs12%: Do not know that wearing two masks is safer

5.3%: Refuse to stay indoors

3.9%: Do not know how fast Covid can spread

2.3%: Refuse ATK tests despite being in the high-risk group

1.6%: Fail to wash hands regularly