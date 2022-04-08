Olympic champ ‘Tennis’ among Thai taekwondo athletes downed by Covid

Panipak spearheaded the Thai challenge in the Spanish tournament from April 1-3, winning the gold in the 53kg category. Phannapha Hansujin won silver (57kg) and Sasikan Thongchan bagged a bronze (62kg).

The Taekwondo Association of Thailand said it coordinated with the athletes and arranged treatment immediately after receiving the news. It suspects they caught the virus while competing in Spain.

All four infected athletes are classified as “green” patients, having suffered only mild symptoms or none at all.

Panipak was treated for a cough, sore throat and fever at Samitivej Hospital on Sukhumvit Road. Meanwhile, the other three are isolating in a hostel as they have no symptoms.