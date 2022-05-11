Wed, May 25, 2022

Adequate supplies of Molnupiravir see sharp drop in Covid treatment costs

The cost of Covid-19 treatment with Molnupiravir anti-viral drug has dropped to THB600 per person as the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation is now capable of making the drug locally, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the national disease control committee, Anutin said the GPO is also allowed by the drug manufacturer to import it at THB13 per pill.

“As a result, the cost of treatment per person has dropped from THB8,000 to THB600,” Anutin said.

The public health minister added that the price of Remdesivir, another drug for treating Covid-19 patients, has also fallen from THB1,200 per injection to THB200.

“The drop in prices indicates that production of Covid medicine is more than what is needed by infected people,” Anutin said.

Asked whether the Public Health Ministry would allow private firms to import Molunipiravir, Anutin replied that the Food and Drug Administration is ready to approve it.

“But Molnupiravir is registered as medicine for use in an emergency and this classication means it can be bought only by government agencies,” Anutin explained.

“Once the manufacturer registers it with the FDA as a general drug, the FDA will be ready to consider approving imports.”

Anutin said if private firms can import Monulpiravir, it would serve as another step closer for the pandemic to be downgraded to an endemic.

Published : May 11, 2022

Published : May 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

