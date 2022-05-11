Adequate supplies of Molnupiravir see sharp drop in Covid treatment costs

“As a result, the cost of treatment per person has dropped from THB8,000 to THB600,” Anutin said.

The public health minister added that the price of Remdesivir, another drug for treating Covid-19 patients, has also fallen from THB1,200 per injection to THB200.

“The drop in prices indicates that production of Covid medicine is more than what is needed by infected people,” Anutin said.