'Healthier women key to a healthier world'

Organon Thailand will also partner with the Ministry of Public Health on family-planning and women’s health efforts. This collaboration aims to promote a healthier society in Thailand while recognising women as the foundation of healthy families and communities.

Koen C Kruijtbosch, managing director of Organon Thailand, said: “Throughout our one-year journey, Organon has always believed that women are key to creating a healthier world, and that providing a healthier future for women also immediately results in a healthier future for their families and communities. Hence, Organon would like to celebrate our first anniversary by expanding our collaboration with both public and private sectors to solve the unintended pregnancy and low birth rate problems, which are currently major challenges in Thai society.”

“With our expertise in reproductive health, Organon is ready to support health-related organisations. We strongly believe that our collaborations will help drive the success of Thailand’s Smart Family.”