Sun, July 10, 2022

Jurin tests Covid positive after official visit to UK

Apart from Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit has also tested positive for Covid-19 after his return from the United Kingdom.

Jurin went to the United Kingdom on June 21 to participate in the Joint Economic and Trade Committee ministerial meeting at Central Hall Westminster, London.

Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha said on Tuesday that Jurin is currently recuperating and working from home in line with the physician's recommendation.

Satit added that the number of Covid-19 cases was increasing due to easing of domestic and international travel restrictions and the extension of entertainment venues' service hours.

He clarified that the rise in Covid-19 infections was not due to the lifting of the face mask mandate.

"We would like to ask people not to worry about this issue, but instead they should maintain social distancing, wear face mask while staying in safe areas and take care of their health," he said.

He said the Public Health Ministry is monitoring the severity of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, which have been spreading in Thailand for a while.

He added that there is no study that indicates people infected with Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 will develop severe symptoms.

