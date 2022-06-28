Jurin tests Covid positive after official visit to UK

Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha said on Tuesday that Jurin is currently recuperating and working from home in line with the physician's recommendation.

Satit added that the number of Covid-19 cases was increasing due to easing of domestic and international travel restrictions and the extension of entertainment venues' service hours.

He clarified that the rise in Covid-19 infections was not due to the lifting of the face mask mandate.

"We would like to ask people not to worry about this issue, but instead they should maintain social distancing, wear face mask while staying in safe areas and take care of their health," he said.