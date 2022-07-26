Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

BMA not financially ready for future outbreaks: ex-governor candidate

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has only allocated 2.18 million baht to tackle outbreaks during the 2023 fiscal year, a former gubernatorial candidate claimed recently.

In a Facebook post, former Move Forward candidate Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn also said that BMA has only earmarked 500 million for emergencies.

“This proves that the BMA did not use the Covid-19 pandemic as a lesson when seeking funds to tackle outbreaks,” he said.

He added that his party’s representatives who are part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council will push to reduce unnecessary expenses, so more funds are available for dealing with monkeypox.

Wiroj said that even though monkeypox symptoms are not worrisome, the spread of the disease will cause fear among people and have an impact on economic recovery.

To prevent this, he said, the Public Health Ministry should put in place measures in which travellers from countries at risk of monkeypox are screened. He also advised the ministry to create awareness among people and prepare a health system to contain the spread of the disease.

“I believe the Public Health Ministry will use the Covid-19 pandemic as a lesson and will not allow monkeypox to get out of hand so it affects the economy and people’s lives,” he said.

Earlier this month, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt applied for a budget of 79 billion baht for the next fiscal year.

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.