BMA not financially ready for future outbreaks: ex-governor candidate

In a Facebook post, former Move Forward candidate Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn also said that BMA has only earmarked 500 million for emergencies.
“This proves that the BMA did not use the Covid-19 pandemic as a lesson when seeking funds to tackle outbreaks,” he said.
He added that his party’s representatives who are part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council will push to reduce unnecessary expenses, so more funds are available for dealing with monkeypox.
Wiroj said that even though monkeypox symptoms are not worrisome, the spread of the disease will cause fear among people and have an impact on economic recovery.
To prevent this, he said, the Public Health Ministry should put in place measures in which travellers from countries at risk of monkeypox are screened. He also advised the ministry to create awareness among people and prepare a health system to contain the spread of the disease.
“I believe the Public Health Ministry will use the Covid-19 pandemic as a lesson and will not allow monkeypox to get out of hand so it affects the economy and people’s lives,” he said.
Earlier this month, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt applied for a budget of 79 billion baht for the next fiscal year.
Published : July 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
