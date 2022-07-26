BMA not financially ready for future outbreaks: ex-governor candidate

In a Facebook post, former Move Forward candidate Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn also said that BMA has only earmarked 500 million for emergencies.

“This proves that the BMA did not use the Covid-19 pandemic as a lesson when seeking funds to tackle outbreaks,” he said.

He added that his party’s representatives who are part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council will push to reduce unnecessary expenses, so more funds are available for dealing with monkeypox.