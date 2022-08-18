Training programme to help boost online business skills of hill tribes

This is a collaboration between the Social Development and Human Security Ministry and mobile network operator DTAC.

The ministry and DTAC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to form a partnership aimed at empowering indigenous people through digital and entrepreneurial skills while improving their economic well-being and promoting sustainable tourism.

The programme focuses on residents of 24 villages in the mountainous areas of seven northern provinces — Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Lamphun, Uthai Thani, Nan and Phayao, according to Anukul Peedkaew, director-general of the Department of Social Development and Welfare.

He said the villagers would be provided with knowledge and training and career opportunities as online entrepreneurs.

“Our partnership with DTAC will help indigenous people promote their products in the online market, thus expanding their potential market regionally, nationally and even internationally,” Anukul said.