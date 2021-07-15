Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Fresh record as Asean sees over 90,000 new Covid-19 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia crossed 5.76 million, with 90,330 new cases reported on Wednesday – higher than Tuesday’s tally of 78,547 – while there were 1,519 more deaths, increasing from Tuesday’s 1,266 and taking total Covid-19 deaths in Asean to 110,223.

Indonesia reported 54,517 more cases, another new high, with 991 deaths, bringing cumulative cases in that country to 2,670,046 patients and a total of 69,210 deaths so far.

The government is concerned that the Delta variant of the virus is spreading to other regions beside Java Island and will result in a worsening shortage of medical professionals, oxygen and drugs.

Vietnam meanwhile reported 2,934 new cases on Wednesday, the country’s highest daily infections since the outbreak started, bringing cumulative cases to 37,434 patients and a total of 135 deaths so far.

The country’s Public Health Ministry has allowed the use of different vaccines for two doses: those who have received AstraZeneca as their first shot can have Pfizer for their second jab at an interval of 8-12 weeks. The country plans to distribute a fresh lot of 745,000 doses of Pfizer to areas with high infections.

Published : July 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Asean sees over 78,000 new cases

Published : July 14, 2021

New Covid cases in Asean at record high as numbers soar in Indonesia

Published : July 13, 2021

Indonesia reports over a 1,000 deaths on Sunday as Asean battles Covid-19 pandemic

Published : July 12, 2021

Indonesia in need of respirators as Asean reports over 66,700 Covid cases

Published : July 11, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.