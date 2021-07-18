UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

The figure is up from 51,870 cases reported on Friday, which was the highest since mid-January.

The country also recorded another 41 coronavirus-related deaths, with the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now standing at 128,683. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling "a bit groggy" last night.

He said on Twitter that he has had two jabs of the vaccine and his symptoms were "mild". He is now self-isolating at home with his family.