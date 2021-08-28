UK records another 38,046 COVID-19 cases

The country also reported another 100 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 132,243. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Meanwhile, the latest figures showed that infections were higher in the week leading up to Aug. 20 than in the corresponding week of the second wave.

Around one in 70 people in private households in England had COVID-19 in the week to Aug. 20, up from one in 80 in the previous week, according to the latest estimates from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).