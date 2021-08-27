Friday, August 27, 2021

life

UK move Thailand to red list for travel

Thailand had currently on the amber list for travel to England from abroad. It will move to the red list 4am, Monday 30 August. If Thai traveller arrive in England after then they must follow the red list rules.

Everyone allowed to enter England who has been in a red list country in the 10 days before they arrive must:
• Quarantine for 10 full days in a managed quarantine hotel (the day you arrive in England counts as day 0)
• Take a coronavirus (COVID-19) test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8 of quarantining
• Follow the national restrictions
Providing false or deliberately misleading information when filling out your passenger locator form is an offence punishable by imprisonment.
What you need to do before you arrive in England

Before you travel you must:
• Take a COVID-19 test and get a negative result during the 3 days before you travel. For example, if you travel directly to England on Friday, you must take the test on either Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday
• Book a managed quarantine hotel within a 14-day period before arrival. The booking will include your hotel, quarantine transport and travel tests for COVID-19 tests on day 2 and day 8 of quarantine
• Complete a passenger locator form (PLF) with details of where you will quarantine when you arrive. You must provide a quarantine package invoice number to complete your passenger locator form
• Book your quarantine hotel (through CTM)
• If you’re having difficulty booking call +44 (0)20 7429 9732.
• You will need to agree to book and pay for a quarantine package before you complete your passenger locator form and board your return journey to the UK.


How much you’ll need to pay
• 1 adult in 1 room for 10 days (11 nights) £2,285
• Additional rate for 1 adult (or child over 11) £1,430
• Additional rate for a child aged 5 to 11 £325

Read more:  https://www.gov.uk/guidance/red-amber-and-green-list-rules-for-entering-england#red-list-rules 

Published : August 27, 2021

