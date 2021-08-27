UK move Thailand to red list for travel

Before you travel you must:

• Take a COVID-19 test and get a negative result during the 3 days before you travel. For example, if you travel directly to England on Friday, you must take the test on either Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday

• Book a managed quarantine hotel within a 14-day period before arrival. The booking will include your hotel, quarantine transport and travel tests for COVID-19 tests on day 2 and day 8 of quarantine

• Complete a passenger locator form (PLF) with details of where you will quarantine when you arrive. You must provide a quarantine package invoice number to complete your passenger locator form

• Book your quarantine hotel (through CTM)

• If you’re having difficulty booking call +44 (0)20 7429 9732.

• You will need to agree to book and pay for a quarantine package before you complete your passenger locator form and board your return journey to the UK.



How much you’ll need to pay

• 1 adult in 1 room for 10 days (11 nights) £2,285

• Additional rate for 1 adult (or child over 11) £1,430

• Additional rate for a child aged 5 to 11 £325

Read more: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/red-amber-and-green-list-rules-for-entering-england#red-list-rules