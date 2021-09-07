13 dead, 500,000 customers out of power in U.S. Louisiana week after Ida

Most residents in New Orleans, the state's largest city, will have power by Wednesday, but some of the hardest-hit areas may be in the dark until the end of this month, Entergy, the major power provider in the state, estimates.

Ida damaged or destroyed more than 22,000 power poles, 26,000 spans of wire and 5,261 transformers, according to a USA Today report, citing the company as the source.

At the peak, 902,000 customers had lost power, said the report.

Entergy said during the weekend that some 24,000 people were working "around the clock" to restore power.

