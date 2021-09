Singapores new Covid-19 workplace rules challenging, say business leaders

Some said that the rules could be disruptive, particularly in the face of a manpower crunch.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Manpower issued an updated advisory on workplace management to curb the spread of Covid-19. Under the new guidelines, companies must implement a snap 14-day work-from-home (WFH) regimen if an employee tests positive for Covid-19 and was at the workplace in the last seven days. There will also be regular testing for staff who work onsite.

While these new measures are needed to stem the rise of community cases, they will also take a toll on businesses, experts said.

Singapore National Employers' Federation executive director Sim Gim Guan said: "The need to implement a snap 14-day WFH arrangement can be quite challenging because that is going to require a lot of communication, and could also be disruptive. So, companies and employees alike need to be a lot more agile and resilient."

Chipmakers are feeling the heat, said Mr Ang Wee Seng, Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association's executive director.

"The industry is already facing a manpower crunch due to the shutting down of borders and expansion of many companies. This will definitely (add) further pressure. Companies will need to manage their work hours carefully so as to mitigate the risk of a wide outbreak within the company."