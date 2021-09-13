Tuesday, September 14, 2021

international

Argentine president stresses importance of voting in primary elections

"I have fulfilled my duty to vote. It is a beautiful day, because every time we vote in Argentina, we make democracy a little stronger, and for me, that is very important," said the president after casting his vote in southern Buenos Aires.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday stressed the importance of voting in the Primary, Open, Simultaneous, and Mandatory elections (PASO), in which citizens choose the candidates that will face off in the legislative elections scheduled for Nov. 14.
 

"I have fulfilled my duty to vote. It is a beautiful day, because every time we vote in Argentina, we make democracy a little stronger, and for me, that is very important," said the president after casting his vote in southern Buenos Aires.

A total of 101,457 ballot boxes are open to voters in 17,092 electoral establishments, which have reported long lines and delays due to COVID-19 protocols.

Related Stories

The winners of the primaries will be able to compete in the legislative elections, in which 127 of the 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 24 of the 72 seats in the Senate are up for grabs.

The National Electoral Chamber reported that as of 2:00 p.m. local time, 36 percent of the electorate had voted.

The primary elections were implemented in 2011 with the aim of allowing each party to define who appears on their candidate lists during the national legislative elections.

Published : September 13, 2021

Related News

18th China-ASEAN Expo concludes with record deals

Published : September 14, 2021

Mideast in Pictures: Big show in sky over Turkey!

Published : September 14, 2021

U.S. remains prepared to engage with DPRK after missile tests

Published : September 14, 2021

Afghan Kabul airport to be ready for intl flights soon: official

Published : September 14, 2021

Latest News

Opposition Pheu Thai Party set to axe 2 ‘cobra’ MPs, punish 5 others

Published : September 14, 2021

Vignette of Phanom Rung temple in ‘LALISA’ has Blackpink fans flocking to Buri Ram

Published : September 14, 2021

Thailand’s daily cases drop to 11,786 infections, 136 deaths

Published : September 14, 2021

New clusters force Krabi to go under lockdown

Published : September 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.