Argentine president stresses importance of voting in primary elections

The winners of the primaries will be able to compete in the legislative elections, in which 127 of the 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 24 of the 72 seats in the Senate are up for grabs.

The National Electoral Chamber reported that as of 2:00 p.m. local time, 36 percent of the electorate had voted.

The primary elections were implemented in 2011 with the aim of allowing each party to define who appears on their candidate lists during the national legislative elections.