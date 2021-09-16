Thursday, September 16, 2021

international

U.S. condemns DPRK missile launches, calls for dialogue

State Department spokesperson said the United States condemns the DPRK missile launches, while noting that Washington is still committed to a diplomatic approach to Pyongyang to pursue the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The United States on Wednesday condemned ballistic missile launches by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), calling on Pyongyang to engage in meaningful dialogue with Washington.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters in a briefing that the United States condemns the DPRK missile launches, noting "these missile launches are in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions ... they pose a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and other members of the international community."

In the meantime, Price said Washington is still committed to a diplomatic approach to Pyongyang to pursue the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"We call on the DPRK to engage in a meaningful and substantive dialogue with us," he added. "We've been very clear in the messages that we have conveyed to the DPRK that we stand ready to engage in that dialogue."

Price also reaffirmed that U.S. commitment to regional allies is ironclad.

The Biden administration has repeatedly suggested that it seeks to engage with Pyongyang over the denuclearization issue but showed no willingness to ease sanctions.

Nation Thailnad
