U.S. condemns DPRK missile launches, calls for dialogue

In the meantime, Price said Washington is still committed to a diplomatic approach to Pyongyang to pursue the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"We call on the DPRK to engage in a meaningful and substantive dialogue with us," he added. "We've been very clear in the messages that we have conveyed to the DPRK that we stand ready to engage in that dialogue."

Price also reaffirmed that U.S. commitment to regional allies is ironclad.

The Biden administration has repeatedly suggested that it seeks to engage with Pyongyang over the denuclearization issue but showed no willingness to ease sanctions.

