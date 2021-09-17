3rd largest school district in U.S. reports 245 COVID-19 cases, over 5,400 close contacts in 2 weeks of classes

In the first week of classes, CPS posted the number of COVID-19 cases, people in quarantine and quarantine pods -- small class sizes with an average of 15 students. In the second week, it posted instead the number of COVID-19 cases and close contacts -- those coming within 6 feet (around 1.8 meters) of an infected person for at least 15 minutes in a 24-hour period.

The Chicago Teachers Union doubted that CPS had provided a complete count of cases and close contacts on its tracker.

The district has repeatedly missed its own deadline to provide free COVID-19 tests for the 9,400 students and 6,200 staff members who have signed up for the weekly testing program. It initially planned to set up testing districtwide by Sept. 1, then postponed the date to Sept. 15.

