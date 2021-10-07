Lavrov, Blinken discuss Iran nuclear deal, bilateral issues

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone conversation on Wednesday to discuss the Iran nuclear deal and bilateral affairs.
The two countries' top diplomats exchanged views on the prospects for restoring full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action during the phone call, which was initiated by the U.S. side, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
They also discussed a number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda, it said in a brief statement.
Published : October 07, 2021
By : Xinhua
