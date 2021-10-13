UNICEF calls for care of adolescent mental health

Titled "Stronger Mind, Strong You," the campaign was launched in the wake of World Mental Health Day which fell on Oct. 10, aiming to start conversations among adolescents over mental health issues and reduce related stigmas.
Thirteen percent of adolescents worldwide are estimated to be living with mental disorders, according to the UNICEF publication "The State of the World's Children 2021."
Representatives from the Chinese government and UN organizations, experts, sports celebrities and young people attended the event co-hosted by UNICEF China and China's national center for mental health.
Participants called on the public to raise awareness over the potential risks of mental health issues for adolescents and to pool wisdom on how to tackle the risks.
"Despite growing awareness of the impact of mental health conditions, stigma is preventing children and young people from seeking treatment and limiting their opportunities to grow, learn and thrive," said Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF representative to China.
She added that parents, other caregivers, teachers and public figures need to create an environment where young people feel that it is safe to talk about their mental health.
The campaign is part of UNICEF's effort to empower adolescents and young people through peer support to develop skills to help each other and reject stigma.
Published : October 13, 2021
By : Xinhua
