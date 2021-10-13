UNICEF calls for care of adolescent mental health

Thirteen percent of adolescents worldwide are estimated to be living with mental disorders, according to the UNICEF publication "The State of the World's Children 2021."

Representatives from the Chinese government and UN organizations, experts, sports celebrities and young people attended the event co-hosted by UNICEF China and China's national center for mental health.

Participants called on the public to raise awareness over the potential risks of mental health issues for adolescents and to pool wisdom on how to tackle the risks.

