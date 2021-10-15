IMFC warns of divergent recoveries from pandemic, pledges to expedite universal vaccination

"Against a complex environment, we will carefully calibrate our domestic policies to the evolving pandemic and available policy space. We will continue to prioritize health spending and protecting the most vulnerable," the IMFC said.

The IMFC also noted that central banks are closely monitoring inflation pressures and they will "act appropriately" if risks of inflation expectations de-anchoring become concrete.

"Clear communication of policy stances can help limit negative cross-country spillovers. We will continue to monitor and, as necessary, tackle financial vulnerabilities and risks to financial stability," the IMFC said.

The IMF on Tuesday slightly revised down its global economic forecast amid the Delta variant-fueled COVID-19 surge, highlighting the "great vaccine divide," supply bottlenecks and inflation risks.

In its newly released World Economic Outlook, the IMF projected the global economy to grow by 5.9 percent in 2021, down by 0.1 percentage point from July's forecast.