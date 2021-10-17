Sun, October 17, 2021

international

UN chief encourages change in actions toward sustainable food systems

Hunger is on the rise, so too are undernourishment and obesity. The economic impacts of COVID-19 have made a bad situation even worse. The pandemic has left an additional 140 million people unable to access the food they need, the UN chief noted.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday encouraged change in actions toward sustainable food systems on the occasion of World Food Day, which falls on Oct. 16.

In a video message, Guterres said World Food Day is not only a reminder of the importance of food to every person on the planet, but also a call to action to achieve food security around the world.

Today, almost 40 percent of humanity -- 3 billion people -- cannot afford a healthy diet, he said.

Hunger is on the rise, so too are undernourishment and obesity. The economic impacts of COVID-19 have made a bad situation even worse. The pandemic has left an additional 140 million people unable to access the food they need, he noted.

Related Stories

"At the same time, the way we produce, consume and waste food is taking a heavy toll on our planet. It is putting historic pressure on our natural resources, climate and natural environment -- and costing us trillions of dollars a year," said Guterres. "As this year's theme makes clear, the power to change is in our hands."

The theme for this year's World Food Day is "Our actions are our future."

Last month, the world gathered for the UN Food Systems Summit. Countries made bold commitments to transform food systems: to make healthy diets more affordable and accessible, and to make food systems more efficient, resilient and sustainable at every step, from production and processing, to marketing, transportation and delivery, he said.

"We can all change how we consume food, and make healthier choices -- for ourselves, and our planet. In our food systems, there is hope. On this World Food Day, join us as we commit to take transformative action to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals through food systems that deliver better nutrition, a better environment and a better life for every person," he said. 

A mother feeds her malnourished child at Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, Oct. 21, 2020. Some 20 million people in Yemen are food insecure, including nearly 10 million people in acute food insecurity. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

Related News

Published : October 17, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

Denver Art Museum announces return of four artifacts to Cambodia after Pandora Papers coverage of indicted art dealer

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Economic Watch: China-made hi-tech rail cars bolster development, connectivity in north Mexico

Published : Oct 17, 2021

3 killed, 7 injured as quake hits Indonesias Bali

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Thousands of camels head to better pastures in Gansu

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Latest News

Beautiful Similan, Surin islands finally open to tourists

Published : Oct 17, 2021

China is forcing fashion to mute itself over dirty cotton

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Denver Art Museum announces return of four artifacts to Cambodia after Pandora Papers coverage of indicted art dealer

Published : Oct 17, 2021

UN chief encourages change in actions toward sustainable food systems

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.