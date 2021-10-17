UN chief encourages change in actions toward sustainable food systems

"At the same time, the way we produce, consume and waste food is taking a heavy toll on our planet. It is putting historic pressure on our natural resources, climate and natural environment -- and costing us trillions of dollars a year," said Guterres. "As this year's theme makes clear, the power to change is in our hands."

The theme for this year's World Food Day is "Our actions are our future."

Last month, the world gathered for the UN Food Systems Summit. Countries made bold commitments to transform food systems: to make healthy diets more affordable and accessible, and to make food systems more efficient, resilient and sustainable at every step, from production and processing, to marketing, transportation and delivery, he said.

"We can all change how we consume food, and make healthier choices -- for ourselves, and our planet. In our food systems, there is hope. On this World Food Day, join us as we commit to take transformative action to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals through food systems that deliver better nutrition, a better environment and a better life for every person," he said.