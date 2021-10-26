Sea level off Dutch coast could rise much faster: report

The new insights in KNMI's report are based on the August report of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and supplemented with its own research.

The calculated sea level rise has now been adjusted upwards. In 2014, the KNMI calculated that in 2100 the limit would be one meter at most.

In line with the IPCC, the KNMI noted that the climate in the Netherlands is changing fast. "With this report, the urgency of the rapidly occurring climate change becomes clear," the weather institute said.

In addition to the rising sea level, the KNMI also foresees an increase in dry springs and summers and more extreme summer rain. "Our climate is increasingly moving towards the climate of southern Europe," it said.



