Prayut offers 3-pronged strategy to ‘build a liveable world’ at Asean-China summit

“PM Prayut told the meeting that the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Asean and China will enhance cooperation in all dimensions,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

He also told the meeting that Thailand is committed to improving people’s quality of life and boosting human potential in the 21st century under three key strategies:

• Reducing socio-economic disparity and improving the quality of life for people along the sufficiency economy philosophy.

• Promoting a grassroots society and economy through modern technology and innovation to boost the potential of people in all age groups, ensuring no one is left behind.

• Ensuring that all development projects are sustainable and eco-friendly, with a renewed focus on promoting the BCG (bio, circular and green) economy and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.