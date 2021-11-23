Prayut offers 3-pronged strategy to ‘build a liveable world’ at Asean-China summit

“PM Prayut told the meeting that the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Asean and China will enhance cooperation in all dimensions,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.
He also told the meeting that Thailand is committed to improving people’s quality of life and boosting human potential in the 21st century under three key strategies:
• Reducing socio-economic disparity and improving the quality of life for people along the sufficiency economy philosophy.
• Promoting a grassroots society and economy through modern technology and innovation to boost the potential of people in all age groups, ensuring no one is left behind.
• Ensuring that all development projects are sustainable and eco-friendly, with a renewed focus on promoting the BCG (bio, circular and green) economy and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.
Chinese president Xi Jinping, who chaired the meeting, offered a five-point proposal for the two sides to jointly build a “peaceful, safe, secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home together”.
"We need to pursue dialogue instead of confrontation, build partnerships instead of alliances, and make a concerted effort to address the various negative factors that might threaten or undermine peace," Xi said at the meeting.
Xi said China would never seek to dominate or bully smaller countries, adding that his country supports Asean’s efforts to build a nuclear-weapons-free zone.
The president also unveiled a China-Asean health shield initiative, which, in addition to vaccine donations, includes an additional US$5 million donation to the Covid-19 Asean Response Fund, joint vaccine production and technology transfer to help the bloc build a primary-level public health system.
Last year, Asean and China became top trading partners as they jointly battled the Covid-19 pandemic and global economic downturn. Prayut highlighted these developments as fundamental for forging closer ties in the future.
“China and Asean nations must continue to maintain peace and stability under the 3M principles, namely mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual benefits,” Prayut said in his closing remarks.
He also praised Xi’s vision for "building a community with a shared future for mankind", saying it demonstrates China's commitment to addressing common challenges and creating a liveable world.
With inputs from Xinhua and China Daily
Published : November 23, 2021
