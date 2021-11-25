Thu, November 25, 2021

international

Germany ramps up COVID-19 measures to curb new wave

Despite multiple vaccine options being widely available, the countrys vaccination campaign has slowed down. Last month, Germanys vaccination rate increased by two percent only and stood at 68.1 percent on Tuesday.

Germany ramped up its COVID-19 measures as the so-called 3G rule, which stands for geimpft, getestet, genesen (vaccinated, tested, recovered) and applies in the workplace and in public transport, came into force on Wednesday.

Passengers who wish to use public transport without a vaccination or recovery certificate "must carry proof of a negative coronavirus test," the government said, stressing that self-tests will not be accepted.

According to an ongoing survey conducted by the market research institute YouGov, 74 percent of the country's citizens are in favor of the 3G rule in public transport.

Meanwhile, the daily number of new COVID-19 infections reported to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases once again hit a new record of 66,884, an increase of more than 14,000 over last week's figure.

People queue to receive COVID-19 vaccines outside a vaccination center in Berlin, capital of Germany, Nov. 12, 2021. (Photo by Stefan Zeitz/Xinhua)

Related Stories

The nationwide seven-day incidence rate rose above 400 for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the RKI. Within one week, the incidence rate climbed from 319.5 to 404.5 on Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care increased by around 80 to 4,070 on Wednesday, according to the online registry of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine.

Acting Health Minister Jens Spahn criticized those who refused vaccination because they thought the virus could not harm them. "What else must happen for you to get it? " Spahn asked in the Rheinische Post newspaper on Wednesday.

Despite multiple vaccine options being widely available, the country's vaccination campaign has slowed down. Last month, Germany's vaccination rate increased by two percent only and stood at 68.1 percent on Tuesday, according to the RKI. 

People with face masks visit the Christmas Market in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

Related News

Published : November 25, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

German business confidence slumps as virus threatens rebound

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Germanys daily COVID-19 infections reach record high of 65,000

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Timeline of Sunday’s rally from Pathumwan Intersection to Germany Embassy

Published : Nov 15, 2021

Germanys COVID-19 incidence rate rises to all-time high

Published : Nov 10, 2021

Latest News

Don: It’s not a bad thing that Thailand was not invited to global Democracy Summit

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Bang Sue centre opts for Pfizer, Moderna as main vaccines

Published : Nov 25, 2021

National Communicable Disease Committee approves phase 2 of country’s reopening

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Ten provinces get flood, landslide risk warning

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.