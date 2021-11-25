Germany ramps up COVID-19 measures to curb new wave

Passengers who wish to use public transport without a vaccination or recovery certificate "must carry proof of a negative coronavirus test," the government said, stressing that self-tests will not be accepted.

According to an ongoing survey conducted by the market research institute YouGov, 74 percent of the country's citizens are in favor of the 3G rule in public transport.

Meanwhile, the daily number of new COVID-19 infections reported to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases once again hit a new record of 66,884, an increase of more than 14,000 over last week's figure.

