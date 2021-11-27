Sat, November 27, 2021

international

New COVID-19 variant confirmed in Belgium

The new variant, first detected in South Africa, features "unusual" alterations that are concerning since they may let it evade the immune system and become more transmissible.

A new COVID-19 variant known as B.1.1.529 has been confirmed in Belgium, the country's Minister of Health and Social Affairs Franck Vandenbroucke said on Friday.

Two suspect samples were being analyzed, according to virologist Marc Van Ranst of the Catholic University of Louvain. One sample was confirmed as the novel B.1.1.529, the virologist tweeted.

A sign to notice pedestrians wearing face masks and keeping social distance is seen in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Belgium decided on Friday to suspend flights from the southern African region, following a proposal from the European Commission. Belgian travelers returning from South Africa and other nearby countries must adhere to a ten-day quarantine.

Several European countries, notably the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy, have already decided to close their borders to the region.

People queue up for check-in in the departure hall at the Brussels Airport in Zaventem, Belgium, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Published : November 27, 2021

By : Xinhua

