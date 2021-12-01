More cases of Omicron variant detected in UK

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the latest two cases in London have links to travel in southern Africa. The two people are not connected to each other and are not linked to the previously confirmed cases, it added.

It comes after authorities confirmed six cases were found in Scotland earlier Monday in addition to the three detected in England over the weekend.

However, John Swinney, deputy first minister of Scotland, has confirmed there is no travel history in "some" of these cases.

That suggests there has been at least a level of community transmission, which makes controlling the variant more difficult.