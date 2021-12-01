More cases of Omicron variant detected in UK

Another two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in London, bringing the total number of people with the strain identified in Britain to 11, British health authorities confirmed Monday.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the latest two cases in London have links to travel in southern Africa. The two people are not connected to each other and are not linked to the previously confirmed cases, it added.
It comes after authorities confirmed six cases were found in Scotland earlier Monday in addition to the three detected in England over the weekend.
However, John Swinney, deputy first minister of Scotland, has confirmed there is no travel history in "some" of these cases.
That suggests there has been at least a level of community transmission, which makes controlling the variant more difficult.
Meanwhile, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed Monday that he's accepted the Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation (JCVI)'s recommendation on boosters, including booster jabs for everybody over the age of 18, shortening the gap between a second jab and a booster from six months to three months and giving a second jab to children aged between 12 and 15 years old - again after no less than three months.
Britain registered 42,583 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 10,146,915, according to official figures released Monday.
The country also reported a further 35 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 144,810. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.
More than 88 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 80 percent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 30 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.
Published : December 01, 2021
By : Xinhua
