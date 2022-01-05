Thu, January 20, 2022

Twins born in US don’t share same birthday, month or even year

Here’s a strange yet realistic fact: twins in Salinas, California, were born just 15 minutes apart, yet they don’t share the same birthday, birth month or even birth year.

Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born at 11.45pm on December 31, 2021 followed by his twin sister Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, who entered the world exactly at midnight on January 1, 2022, making her the first baby born at Natividad Medical Centre in Monterey County this year.

Aylin weighed in at 5.14 pounds (2.3kg) while big brother Alfredo weighed 6.1 pounds (2.7kg).

There are about 120,000 twin births in the US every year, approximately 3 per cent of all births. The chance of twins being born with different birth years is rare. It is estimated that there is a one-in-2-million chance of this happening, Natividad Medical Centre said on its website.

Fatima Madrigal, the twins’ mother, expressed surprise that the twins were born on different days, months and years.

“I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight,” she said.
 

“This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career,” said Dr Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at Natividad.

“It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!”

 

Published : January 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

