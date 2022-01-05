Twins born in US don’t share same birthday, month or even year

Aylin weighed in at 5.14 pounds (2.3kg) while big brother Alfredo weighed 6.1 pounds (2.7kg).

There are about 120,000 twin births in the US every year, approximately 3 per cent of all births. The chance of twins being born with different birth years is rare. It is estimated that there is a one-in-2-million chance of this happening, Natividad Medical Centre said on its website.

Fatima Madrigal, the twins’ mother, expressed surprise that the twins were born on different days, months and years.

“I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight,” she said.

