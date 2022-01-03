U.S. suffers from lasting flight chaos as Omicron causes airline staff shortage

"The airport most affected by cancellations is Chicago O'Hare, where 273 flights -- 26 percent of those planned -- were shuttered on Sunday, as the surrounding Cook County grapples with a record number of coronavirus infections and a snowstorm," reported Forbes on Sunday.

Regional carrier SkyWest Airlines cancelled 510 flights Sunday, or 21 percent of its scheduled trips, while airlines like Southwest, JetBlue and Delta also reported more than 100 cancellations each.

"Snowstorms, freezing temperatures and severe weather across the country have also compounded airlines' woes by preventing flights from operating as scheduled," said the business magazine.

Mass flight cancellations were first reported in the days before Christmas as both air travel and COVID-19 infections gained momentum. Last week, Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the White House, told MSNBC that the government should consider requiring coronavirus vaccines for domestic flights.

The surge of coronavirus cases reported in the United States has been driven by the Omicron variant, which early studies suggest is more transmissible with milder symptoms and makes up the majority of new infections in the country.