Bill and Melinda Gates top 2021 philanthropy ranking with gift of $15bn

The gift increased the grant maker’s endowment to about $65 billion and is the Gates’ biggest donation to the foundation since 2000.

Bill and Melinda plan to continue running the foundation together for two years, after which Melinda has the option to resign as co-chair and trustee.

Regardless, they declared that they both intend to keep giving big in the years ahead.

Melinda said she will continue to support efforts to fight poverty and “advance equality for women and girls and other marginalised groups”.

Gates wrote in his Giving Pledge that the work of the foundation will continue to be his “top philanthropic priority” and that he plans to increase his giving in other areas.