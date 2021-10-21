Gates aims to accelerate global access to Mercks covid pill

Merck itself expects to produce 10 million courses by the end of the year, and substantially more should become available in 2022.

The drugmaker has taken steps to ensure countries around the world can get its medicine, including licensing the medication to generic-drug firms. Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP last week sought U.S. emergency use authorization, and the treatment is set for U.S. Food and Drug Administration committee review next month.

Still, health advocates are calling for further action to broaden availability of Covid drugs, including increased testing in lower-income nations to detect cases in the first days of infection, when the drugs could be most effective.

Some wealthy and middle-income nations like Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand have already followed the U.S. and secured the drug or started talks to obtain it. Meanwhile, a global initiative to deploy treatments is at risk of running into the same problems the Covax vaccine distribution effort has faced, according to an independent report commissioned by the World Health Organization.

The Gates organization aims to significantly reduce the time it takes for new drugs to arrive in low-income regions after they become available in wealthier markets. That gap, it said, can be at least 12 months. Some of the latest funding includes $2.4 million in grants to help speed generic companies' applications to the WHO for manufacturing pre-qualification.

The foundation highlighted its move in 2017 to establish a volume guarantee with two generic suppliers to bring HIV therapies to lower-income countries. That work was carried out in coordination with the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.