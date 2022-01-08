U.S. CDCs isolation guidance confusing, counterproductive: doctors group

"Physicians are concerned that these recommendations put our patients at risk and could further overwhelm our health care system," said the statement.

Since reemerging without knowing one's status would unnecessarily trigger further transmission of the virus, the AMA suggested that a negative test should be required for ending isolation after one tests positive.

In December, the CDC reduced the isolation period for people infected with COVID-19 to five days from 10, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others. The guidance did not include a negative test to leave isolation or quarantine.