Thu, January 20, 2022

international

U.S. CDCs isolation guidance confusing, counterproductive: doctors group

"Physicians are concerned that these recommendations put our patients at risk and could further overwhelm our health care system," said a statement.

 With Omicron cases surging across the United States, recent recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) seem quite confusing and risky, according to the American Medical Association (AMA).

In a statement released on Wednesday, Gerald Harmon, president of the association, reckoned that tens of thousands -- potentially hundreds of thousands of people -- could return to work and school infectious if they follow the CDC's new guidance on ending isolation after five days without a negative test.

People wait for COVID-19 testing at the Times Square in New York, the United States, Dec. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Since reemerging without knowing one's status would unnecessarily trigger further transmission of the virus, the AMA suggested that a negative test should be required for ending isolation after one tests positive.

In December, the CDC reduced the isolation period for people infected with COVID-19 to five days from 10, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others. The guidance did not include a negative test to leave isolation or quarantine.

Published : January 08, 2022

By : Xinhua

Nation Thailnad
