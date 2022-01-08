Thu, January 20, 2022

Citigroup to fire unvaccinated US staff at end of January

Banker Citigroup says it will fire unvaccinated employees in the US at the end of January.

In October, Citigroup became the first major Wall Street institution to enforce a strict Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

Other major Wall Street banks have instructed unvaccinated employees to work from home and encouraged them to get jabbed, but none has gone as far as firing staff for not getting inoculated.

However, several large US companies have introduced no jab-no job policies, including Google and United Airlines.

More than 90 per cent of Citigroup employees have been vaccinated and that number is rising quickly.

Citigroup said will assess exemptions to the jab mandate on religious, medical, or other grounds on a case-by-case basis.

The bank added that it was complying with President Joe Biden's policy that all workers supporting government contracts must be fully vaccinated.

Citibank Thailand, a subsidiary of Citigroup, has not issued a no jab-no job mandate for its staff.

Published : January 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

