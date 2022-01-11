Japan govt to support tourism on remote islands, preserve territorial waters

TOKYO – The government has decided to strengthen its support for the promotion of tourism in areas designated as specific inhabited remote border islands, with a view to preserving territorial waters as well.

The economies of remote islands in particular have been hit hard by the decline in tourism due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. The initiative also aims to prevent the islands from losing population and becoming uninhabitable, which will help preserve Japan’s territorial waters.

The program will be launched as early as the end of March.

The government plans to subsidize 55% of a project cost to local governments for initiatives utilizing the unique tourism resources of remote islands, such as rich nature, history and fresh marine products.

For example, the government envisions tours that include a meal coupon for local seafood and a transportation ticket, and the development of new specialty foods.