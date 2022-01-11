Thu, January 20, 2022

Malaysia govt to draft National Recovery Plan 2.0, says Muhyiddin

An inclusive National Recovery Plan 2.0 will be drafted to ensure a comprehensive recovery for the nation, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The National Recovery Council (NRC) chairman said a team would be formed to conduct an in-depth study on sectors that can make a fast recovery and those that would take a longer time.

Muhyiddin said the team would also submit proposals and streamline measures to deal with the Covid-19 situation if there was a surge in cases as the government had promised not to go back to the old ways of handling it, namely by imposing lockdowns.

"This plan is important because if we let these sectors to recover naturally, it will take years.

"It will also clearly outline what the NRC can do to help these sectors to recover,” he told a press conference after chairing the NRC meeting here Monday (Jan 10). 

Published : January 11, 2022

