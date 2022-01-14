Djokovic faces deportation from Australia after visa cancelled again

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on Friday cancelled Djokovic’s visa for a second time, arguing that the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player posed a risk to Australia as he was unvaccinated for Covid-19.

The move came after an Australian court ruled on Monday that Djokovic’s visa was improperly cancelled by border authorities and he should be allowed to enter the country immediately. The tennis star had spent four days in Australian immigration detention fighting the case.

Australia’s immigration minister said on Friday that he exercised his power under the Migration Act to cancel Djokovic’s visa “on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so”.