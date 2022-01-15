Australia records hottest day at 50.7C again since 1962

This comes after Western Australia reported large bushfires last month, with one blaze near Margaret River scorching through more than 6,000 hectares of land, forcing evacuations.

The BBC weather forecaster said temperatures in Onslow are set to rise again on Friday but will cool down later.

The average temperature on Onslow at this time of the year is usually 36.5C, while two other towns, Mardie and Roeburne also reported temperatures of more than 50C on Thursday.

The Bureau of Meteorology put the rising temperatures down to a build-up of hot air caused by a lack of thunderstorms.