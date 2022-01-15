Fri, January 21, 2022

international

Australia records hottest day at 50.7C again since 1962

Temperatures in the remote Western Australian town of Onslow hit 50.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday, matching a record set in the south of the country in 1962.

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed that Onslow equalled the record at 2.26pm local time (5.26am Bangkok time).

This comes after Western Australia reported large bushfires last month, with one blaze near Margaret River scorching through more than 6,000 hectares of land, forcing evacuations.

The BBC weather forecaster said temperatures in Onslow are set to rise again on Friday but will cool down later.

The average temperature on Onslow at this time of the year is usually 36.5C, while two other towns, Mardie and Roeburne also reported temperatures of more than 50C on Thursday.

The Bureau of Meteorology put the rising temperatures down to a build-up of hot air caused by a lack of thunderstorms.

Related News

Djokovic faces deportation from Australia after visa cancelled again

Australias daily Covid cases surge past 10,000 for first time

Korea, Australia adopt joint statement on South China Sea

 

People have been advised to keep hydrated and stay indoors in air-conditioning or in the shade if they want to be outdoors.

The record-breaking temperatures come just days after the EU’s satellite system confirmed that the past seven years have been the hottest on record.

Heatwaves are becoming more extreme due to climate change. The world has warmed up by about 1.2C since the industrial era began, and temperatures will keep rising unless countries take serious action to cut emissions.

Related News

Published : January 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

China’s scientists discover world’s ‘shiest’ flower

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Residents can stay in Fukushima town for 1st time since 2011 nuclear disaster

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Cambodia, Thailand say ‘no easy fix’ for Myanmar crisis

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Hun Sen talks trade, tourism with Vietnam’s top diplomat

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Latest News

Thai exports hit a historic high in December

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Hua Hin and Cha-am to become ‘global wellness destinations’

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Move Forward wins taxpayers' vote to bag Bt30m for development

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Omicron now in every province in Thailand: Health agency

Published : Jan 21, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.