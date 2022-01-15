Australia records hottest day at 50.7C again since 1962

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed that Onslow equalled the record at 2.26pm local time (5.26am Bangkok time).
This comes after Western Australia reported large bushfires last month, with one blaze near Margaret River scorching through more than 6,000 hectares of land, forcing evacuations.
The BBC weather forecaster said temperatures in Onslow are set to rise again on Friday but will cool down later.
The average temperature on Onslow at this time of the year is usually 36.5C, while two other towns, Mardie and Roeburne also reported temperatures of more than 50C on Thursday.
The Bureau of Meteorology put the rising temperatures down to a build-up of hot air caused by a lack of thunderstorms.
People have been advised to keep hydrated and stay indoors in air-conditioning or in the shade if they want to be outdoors.
The record-breaking temperatures come just days after the EU’s satellite system confirmed that the past seven years have been the hottest on record.
Heatwaves are becoming more extreme due to climate change. The world has warmed up by about 1.2C since the industrial era began, and temperatures will keep rising unless countries take serious action to cut emissions.
Published : January 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
