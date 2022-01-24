Ancient Egyptian temple to be restored by South Korea

The deal was made during President Moon Jae-in’s visit to Cairo, during a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, as part of his three-nation trip to the Middle East, which also included stops in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Along with the restoration of the gateway of an ancient temple, the council of Egypt also requested research assistance on yet-discovered ruins of the Thutmose 4’s temple.

The CHA plans to restore the access road of the Ramesseum beginning in 2023, working closely with the Korea National University of Cultural Heritage, who took charge of the project to restore Mireuksaji pagoda in Iksan, North Jeolla Province, which was completed in 2019.